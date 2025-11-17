The Beatles Used To Love These 10 Restaurants And Bars

Before they skyrocketed to fame as one of the most iconic and universally recognized rock bands in the world, The Beatles were just a group of guys from Liverpool who liked to frequent local pubs when they weren't playing music together. In their early days, the group sometimes rehearsed in pubs' back rooms, in between more official gigs for the clientele. With this humble hometown start, The Beatles may never have imagined their launch to world fame would soon render certain old haunts off limits once they were required to sneak into bars and restaurants. The Fab Four performed together for less than a decade, but their music revolutionized popular culture, to such an extent that Beatlemania even inspired a Baskin Robbins ice cream flavor.

Even after The Beatles were too famous to remain regulars at British pubs, eating out or going for drinks was an inevitable reality of life on tour. The group made a few memorable visits to restaurants and bars around the world which remain ever-marked by the band's legacy. Some they frequented while touring, others were hangouts near home, and still more offered a discreet place to enjoy a meal or a few drinks without a barrage of fans or photographers. Whether it was before they were famous, after they became known, or once the band broke up, this list chronicles 10 bars and restaurants around the world that The Beatles used to love.