Nope, Spaghetti And Meatballs Isn't Really An Italian Dish

Ask any American to name the quintessential Italian dish and the answer is likely to be spaghetti and meatballs. It's so basic as to be foundational: large, round balls made of meat, egg, breadcrumbs, and grated Parmesan cheese perched atop a plate of thin wheat noodles, bathed in a simple yet satisfying marinara sauce. Spaghetti and meatballs is not only the perfect blend of protein and starch, it's also definitively Italian. Except it's not. Spaghetti and meatballs is a purely American invention, as are many other dishes that fall under the umbrella of Italian American cuisine.

Americans are like this. Many of us are quick to tell you about our ancestry — especially with the advent of genomic testing technology. "I'm Scottish and German," someone might say, despite the fact they were born in Sheboygan. So it makes sense that we might claim the same roots for our food. But when you look at the origins of spaghetti and meatballs, it becomes obvious that it couldn't be anything other than an integral part of American cuisine. Sure, it was almost certainly created by Italian immigrants, but was shaped by purely domestic circumstances. However, there are some Italian culinary counterparts that inspired this Americanized dish.