What's The Difference Between A Bar And A Pub?
If you're an American who hears the phrase, "Let's go to the pub," you probably imagine it said in a British accent. After all, the term "pub" is commonly associated with our friends across the pond. But while many people may assume that a pub is just the British term for a bar, there are actually quite a few distinct differences between the two types of establishments — although they might be hard to differentiate at first glance.
From British taverns that served travelers to hidden speakeasies during Prohibition, society has long sought a place to sit and enjoy a boozy beverage. The origins of establishments that we recognize as pubs and bars date all the way back to ancient Greece. To this day, both spaces still serve as places for communities to gather, making them great for dates, after-work meet-ups, and even parties. So what's the difference between the two? While both primarily serve alcohol, pubs tend to offer a wider food menu, whereas it's not uncommon for bars to only serve drinks. If you're more into liquor and spirits, it's best to visit a bar — pubs are known for only having a few types of beer on tap. Menus vary greatly, but the biggest difference between a pub and a bar might boil down to the vibe they curate and the crowd they attract.
Pubs versus bars: It's all about atmosphere
@holhuds
In America its every man for himself.🤣 #pubculture #usvsuk #ukvsusa #publife #uklife #britishlife #ukcomedy #fypシ♬ original sound - Holly Hudson
If you're wondering whether the establishment you've stumbled into is a bar or a pub, take a moment to look around. Are people having loud conversations, eating food, or even roughhousing? Then you're likely in a pub. If you can't hear anyone over the music that's playing, or you're struggling to see the menu in such dim lighting, you might be in a bar. Now this isn't always the case, but very often, bars will have a slightly more upscale feeling, whereas pubs are more casual. One TikToker even made a video (above) outlining the difference between patrons at a bar versus a pub. The clip depicts pub-goers as chatty and ordering for the whole table, unlike bars where it's every person for themselves. Pubs also tend to attract big personalities and familiar faces because the laid-back atmosphere encourages socializing. At a bar, you can scroll on your phone until your friend arrives — or even alone — and no one will bat an eye.
Interestingly, a user on Reddit claimed that "All pubs are bars, but not all bars and pubs." While there are various subcategories of bars — such as dive bars, cocktail bars, and even immersive themed bars — there's really only one kind of "pub." Both pubs and bars can be found all over the U.S. and U.K., although their characteristics may look a little bit different depending on where you are.
American pubs have a few distinct differences from their U.K. neighbors
Stopping by a proper British pub is highly recommended to tourists who visit the U.K. But if you aren't able to make the trek across the pond, there are quite a few self-proclaimed "authentic" British and Irish pubs in America where you can grab a bite and a drink. U.K. locals, however, tend to disagree.
One Reddit poster scoped out a "U.K.-style" pub while visiting the States and discovered that the bar area had no seating. Instead, the pub was filled with sections of tables and chairs for different parties. The user found it odd, being used to pubs with bar stools for patrons to sit at and enjoy their drinks. Reddit had tons of responses, with many confirming that barstool seating seems to be slowly fading out of style. Some establishments also might not want customers lingering at the bar as others need to order, forcing them to either stand and enjoy their drink or find a place to sit down. In addition, while older, more traditional pubs (especially those in the U.K.) rarely redecorate, modern pubs in the U.S. are becoming more trendy.
Lovers of the classic pub feel that most modern establishments are moving toward a bar-like culture. Frequent pub dwellers in the Reddit community also mentioned sighting gimmicky menu items like "traditional Irish nachos" and adding words like "wee" before each dish. Clearly, not all American pubs are true to the source material.