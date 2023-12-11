What's The Difference Between A Bar And A Pub?

If you're an American who hears the phrase, "Let's go to the pub," you probably imagine it said in a British accent. After all, the term "pub" is commonly associated with our friends across the pond. But while many people may assume that a pub is just the British term for a bar, there are actually quite a few distinct differences between the two types of establishments — although they might be hard to differentiate at first glance.

From British taverns that served travelers to hidden speakeasies during Prohibition, society has long sought a place to sit and enjoy a boozy beverage. The origins of establishments that we recognize as pubs and bars date all the way back to ancient Greece. To this day, both spaces still serve as places for communities to gather, making them great for dates, after-work meet-ups, and even parties. So what's the difference between the two? While both primarily serve alcohol, pubs tend to offer a wider food menu, whereas it's not uncommon for bars to only serve drinks. If you're more into liquor and spirits, it's best to visit a bar — pubs are known for only having a few types of beer on tap. Menus vary greatly, but the biggest difference between a pub and a bar might boil down to the vibe they curate and the crowd they attract.