Paul McCartney's Favorite 2-Ingredient Comfort Dish Is Deliciously Simple

In the cookbook, the recipe calls for two eggs and one pound of potatoes per person. Cut into thick strips, the potatoes are briefly soaked in cold water and then allowed to fully dry out. McCartney then calls for the fries to be double fried; that should be no surprise, as twice-frying the potatoes is the secret to getting the crispiest fries imaginable. To do so you fry the potatoes to a golden color, take them out to let them rest, then fry them again at a higher temperature to get a perfectly crisp exterior.

As for the eggs, you can cook them to your liking. The recipe simply calls for "two fried eggs per person." If you follow our guide to perfectly fried eggs, you will soon have a hearty, delicious breakfast. The recipe is all about simplicity, but there are still ways to make this decadent. If you fry your eggs in heavy cream instead of butter you'll have richer, softer eggs, perfect for dipping your potatoes in. Grate some cheese on top of the eggs and potatoes for a breakfast take on the British cheesy chips dish. Once you sit down to eat, we recommend playing "Here Comes The Sun" for the full McCartney morning experience.