Resco Vs Costco: 6 Ways California's 'Asian Costco' Is Different

Located in a massive commercial space in the City of Industry, a business-focused community in the eastern Los Angeles area, Resco Food Service has become something of a phenomenon since opening its doors in 2024. Known by fans and food influencers as "Asian Costco," the warehouse store features cavernous aisles stacked floor-to-ceiling with groceries, many of them imported products that can be hard to find outside their home countries. You can find goods here from China, Thailand, and Japan, just to name a few. Like Costco, Resco sells a wide variety of products, many available in bulk sizes.

While the shopping experience may look the same on the surface, there are plenty of differences that set Resco apart. There's some overlap with the types of items available, but Resco isn't just a carbon copy of Costco, Sam's Club, or any other warehouse-style grocery store. Let's dive into some of the major differences you'll find at this new shopping mecca.