The Massive Asian Market In California Fans Are Comparing To Costco

California's newest warehouse-style grocery store might look like a familiar big-box giant, but shoppers say it's playing a whole different game. Resco Food Service, a sprawling Asian market tucked in the City of Industry, has quickly become a destination for anyone chasing bulk snacks, fresh produce, and specialty imports you won't find in most supermarkets. It's the latest addition to the San Gabriel Valley's thriving grocery scene — an area already known for its deep lineup of Asian markets and restaurants.

The resemblance to Costco is hard to miss, from the towering pallets to the forklift-ready aisles. And while Costco is known for having some of the best food bargains around, Resco's open-door policy adds something new: anyone can shop, no membership needed. Its optional $20 yearly plan seems refreshingly modest, considering that not long ago, Costco raised its membership prices to $65 for Gold Star and $130 for Executive tiers. For locals, it's a welcome middle ground between the accessibility of a supermarket and the thrill of a warehouse hunt.

Located at 17171 Gale Ave, the space blends warehouse scale with supermarket polish — bright lighting, spotless floors, and enough parking to keep weekend crowds from boiling over. For a region already spoiled with Asian grocery options, Resco's size alone makes it stand out. It's a new heavyweight in a city that loves a good deal.