Here's What It Was Like To Shop At The First Ever Costco

Before Costco became the bulk-buying behemoth it is today, warehouse shopping was still a novelty — a fringe alternative to traditional department stores and mom-and-pop shops. In the late 1970s and early '80s, most Americans had never wandered down aisles with concrete floors and industrial shelving, let alone paid for the privilege. But that was exactly the draw: a members-only store that ditched frills in favor of savings, built not around shoppers' whims but around practical needs — paper towels by the case, ketchup by the jug, and price tags low enough to make you do a double-take (even if some items these days, like milk and tomatoes, are seriously overpriced).

The man behind the curtain is Jim Sinegal, who began his retail career in San Diego and worked his way up from grocery bagger to industry disruptor. Alongside Jeff Brotman, an attorney turned retail dreamer, he launched the Costco model in 1983, refining the concept he'd already sharpened at Price Club, the original warehouse store, launched in a repurposed hangar years earlier. Their vision was simple: Strip out anything unnecessary, from carpeted floors to advertising budgets, and focus solely on volume-driven savings.