Low-Quality 'Butter' Brands That Don't Belong In Your Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

They say that butter is better, but we don't know whether that's necessarily true. While butter may be the perfect fat for countless occasions, it's arguably not the most convenient one to use. Plenty of us have been burned by a rock-hard, unspreadable block of butter just when we need it most. That's where butter alternatives come in. Butter-like spreads such as margarine have a lengthy history, and are more pliable than traditional butter. They can also boast a better nutritional profile, and provide less saturated fats per serving. However, butter alternatives have become more processed and filled with preservatives, additives, and emulsifiers; simultaneously losing the oil content that makes them so tasty in the first place.

While the word "margarine" is often used to describe any spreadable fat that looks like butter, most of the options available in supermarkets are simply known as spreads. True margarine needs to be 80% oil, while imitation butter spreads can have much less fat. This may sound like a good thing, but the bulk of these products can be made up of water, fillers, and artificial flavors. Although what makes something low-quality might be subjective — and some might consider a spread with less fat to be healthier — what follows are products seemingly made with the unnecessary ingredients and cheaper fats you'd want to leave on the shelf.