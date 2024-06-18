Fats You Should And Should Not Use When Baking, According To Elizabeth Chambers

As far as which fats are better to use in cakes, Elizabeth Chambers has some suggestions: Good butter, or, in specific recipes, a good oil. "High-quality butter is my go-to for most cake batters," she says, although she said she will make an exception and use vegetable oil in certain cake recipes, such as carrot and red velvet. "I'm not a fan of vegetable or canola oils in general, but you can't argue with the texture and taste it creates for certain recipes," she says.

The level of the butter is crucial here, as the most important part of how to choose butter when baking is to not skimp on quality. The higher fat-to-water ratio of a good butter will produce a better bake by providing both a more pronounced buttery flavor and a richer consistency. Though it isn't a universal truism, many Irish and other European butters do tend to have a higher ratio of fat to water than common American butters, making them excellent choices for baking.

The reason you might want neutral oils sometimes, though, is that because they stay liquid at room temperature, they'll impart a tender, moist bite that even butter can't match. In addition to the examples Chambers lists, chiffon and chocolate cake both benefit from the additional moistness provided by neutral oils in place of butter.