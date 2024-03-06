What Ingredients Are Really In Dairy-Free Butter Products?

Butter alternatives are no longer trying to make you believe they are butter. What exactly, then, is in a tub of dairy-free butter? Dairy-free butter — or plant-based butter — is a type of spread made mostly from emulsified vegetable fat. "Vegetables have fat?" you ask, and the answer is yes. Avocados, olives, and corn have significant fat content, with avocados topping the charts at 15.4 grams of fat per 100-gram serving. Many other plants have oil-rich seeds and legumes that are used in similar ways for their fat, popularly soy, peanut, sunflower, and palm. Other than vegetable fats or oils, dairy-free butter also contains ingredients like coloring and flavoring, including salt, to mimic the look and flavor of its dairy counterpart.

Is dairy-free butter then just margarine with a fancier name? While both products are likely free from animal products, it is not quite the same thing. Margarine has suffered a bad rap in the last few decades, as the industrial process of making margarine (more on that later) had an undesirable by-product — trans fat — which medical research shows has potentially detrimental effects on our hearts. Thankfully, technology has come a long way since the invention of margarine. These days, there is nary a trans fat in sight on the nutrition labels of dairy-free spreads, making them a viable choice for those needing plant-based butter alternatives.