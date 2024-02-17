Substituting Real Butter For Dairy-Free Is Way Easier Than You'd Think

Adhering to a plant-based diet is easier than ever these days thanks to the wide range of vegan alternatives that are easily accessible. Vegan butter is just one example of a great product that offers the same flavor benefits as real butter without the inclusion of dairy. When it comes to many cooking and baking recipes, you can easily swap out the real thing for a vegan version without much hassle.

In most recipes, you can use the exact same amount of vegan butter as you would the conventional stuff without negatively impacting the result. This is true of delicious baked goods like cakes, cookies, and even pie crusts, which must be flaky and buttery to complement the soft, sweet filling within the pie. With vegan butter, you don't have to worry about tricky maneuvers like converting measurements and amounts, as you can use the same portion as you normally would. And with so many different varieties of vegan butter out there, you're sure to find a brand that works amazingly in all kinds of recipes.