Restaurant Chains That Will Be Closed For The Holidays
Most of us celebrate the holidays with a feast for the family. Not everyone wants to cook and prepare a whole meal at home during the holidays, though. For those people, dining out is the way to have a celebratory meal. The key, however, is to find a restaurant that is open on these special days. Holiday hours vary between restaurants — whether they're independent or chain restaurants.
Some restaurants stay open every day throughout the holidays, while some choose to close on select holidays. After all, it's good to give your staff some time off to spend with family and loved ones. In case you're planning to dine out at one of the major chain restaurants out there during the holiday season, we're here to make it easier. To help you plan your holiday dining, here's a rundown of which chain restaurants are closed this holiday season — from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. Many of these chains are closed on some (but not all) of the holidays, so read on for each restaurant's holiday closures.
Chili's
Chili's has experienced a resurgence in recent years, thanks to its revamped menu and great deals. The family-friendly restaurant's shareable Triple Dipper is certainly good for group dining and might be on your radar for holiday plans. If nothing else, the $6 margarita of the month will certainly help with any awkward family dinner. However, all Chili's locations are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day to give their staff the time off to spend with their families, so don't plan on dining here on those days.
For Christmas Eve, the chain will be open, but the hours will vary by location, so it's best to call your local Chili's if you're thinking of heading there. All Chili's locations will be open on New Year's Day with regular hours, in case you want to kick off the new year there.
Cheesecake Factory
The 20-page menu at The Cheesecake Factory with over 250 menu items will certainly mean there's something to please everyone in your family. After all, the holidays are the perfect time and excuse to indulge in one of the over 30 flavors of cheesecakes here. With over 200 locations around the country, it's easy to choose a chain like The Cheesecake Factory even if you're traveling for the holidays, but note that the restaurant is actually closed for part of the holiday season. Most of the locations will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day so the staff can celebrate with their own families.
According to The Cheesecake Factory's website, all of its locations will be open on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day, so you can certainly plan a celebration there on those days. Check with your closest location, as opening hours may vary by location.
Chipotle
Not everyone in the United States celebrates the same holidays, and not everyone wants to celebrate them with an elaborate feast. During the holidays, some people may just be looking for something affordable, fast, and filling. Something like a burrito from the fast-casual Mexican food chain, Chipotle, perhaps. Chipotle is popular for its build-your-own bowls and burritos, and the company's focus on fresh, healthy ingredients.
Unfortunately, most Chipotle locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to give its staff time to spend with their loved ones, so you can't get your burrito fill on those days. However, Chipotle will be back open with business as usual for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Select locations may be open, so check with your local Chipotle for hours.
Panera Bread
Panera Bread started as a community bakery and has grown into one of the biggest chain restaurants in the U.S. with more than 2,000 locations in 48 states. The bakery and cafe chain is known for its bread, soups in bread bowls, and sandwiches. However, if you were planning to pop into a Panera Bread location for a quick meal or last-minute pick up of baked goods for the holiday, don't count on it.
According to Panera Bread's website, its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give its workers time off with their families. Most Panera Bread locations are also typically closed on Christmas Day. As some locations may be open with limited hours, check with your local Panera Bread. For New Year's Day, though, most of the locations will be back open.
Outback Steakhouse
The Australian-themed steakhouse chain Outback Steakhouse is known for its various steaks and the Bloomin' Onion appetizer. In this economy, you can get surf and turf with filet mignon and lobster at Outback Steakhouse for under $50. Regular guests also know to order some of Outback's secret menu items, like the chili cheese baked potato.
For those thinking of heading here for a celebratory steak, however, note that the restaurant won't be open for certain parts of the holiday season. The Daily Meal spoke to a representative of Outback Steakhouse who confirmed that most of the restaurant chain's locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, but will be open otherwise, including for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. As hours may vary by location, it's best to confirm with your closest location.
Cracker Barrel
This chain was recently in the news for a controversy over its new and now-canceled logo, but its fans still love it for its Southern menu and all-day breakfast. Don't plan on spending Christmas at Cracker Barrel, though. The Daily Meal spoke over the phone with a representative at a Cracker Barrel location and confirmed that the restaurant will close early at 2 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
According to the company's website, Cracker Barrel will be open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day and will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal. It will also be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. As certain locations may choose to close, it's best to confirm with your local Cracker Barrel.
P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's is one of the most popular chain restaurants serving American-Chinese food in the U.S. While, in general, Chinese restaurants are known to be open every day regardless of holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, this is not the case with P.F. Chang's. The Daily Meal spoke to representatives at two different P.F. Chang's locations, who both confirmed that the restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, so you will need to head to your local family-owned Chinese restaurant on these days instead.
However, the chain will be open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. P.F. Chang's recently introduced holiday menu items like miso lobster dumplings and Longlife noodles with prawns. If you'd like to try them, though, you'd have to do so on any day except Thanksgiving and Christmas. As opening hours may vary at select locations, check with your closest P.F. Chang's.
Maggiano's
Maggiano's is one of the Italian restaurant chains that is making its way back to prominence. This chain is known for its generous, family-style portions of Italian-American food. The Daily Meal spoke to a restaurant representative at one of the locations who confirmed that most Maggiano's will be closed on Christmas Day, but will be open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. Hours may vary by location, so it's best to check with your closest location.
Maggiano's will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but instead of the regular menu, it will be offering a special, family-style Thanksgiving feast. The Thanksgiving menu consists of three courses, including salad, a main course, and dessert. The main course isn't just an entrée — guests can also choose two pastas and two sides to go along with their choice of turkey, ham, or salmon.