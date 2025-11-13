7 Bob Evans Store-Bought Sides, Ranked

Bob Evans is a country-style restaurant that serves one of the best breakfasts you can get, according to one of our previous head-to-head rankings. Despite serving breakfast all day, it also offers a range of other comfortable country dishes, including savory meats and scrumptious side dishes for lunch or supper. And, if you're a big fan of those dishes but don't live in one of the 18 states with a Bob Evans location (or just don't feel up to dining out if you do), there's great news. You can purchase some of Bob Evans sides in your local grocery store to cure that craving and make supper easier.

Of course, an unfortunate truth is that not all store-bought variants of restaurant foods turn out as delicious as the dishes they're trying to replicate. Finding out which do or don't live up to standards can lead to a lot of frustration, wasted money, and ruined meals. The good news is that you can skip the trial and error with these store-bought side dishes because I had the opportunity to try seven options and report back my findings here. To do this, I used my more than 15 years experience in the food industry, previous food rankings for Daily Meal, and previous visits to Bob Evans to fuel my decisions.

Ready to discover which Bob Evans store-bought sides are most worthy of gracing your kitchen table? Here are seven options, ranked from worst to best according to taste, smell, and texture.