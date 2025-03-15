We Tried 8 Premade Mashed Potato Brands And This Is Our Favorite

Placing last, and deservedly so, was Stouffer's frozen homestyle mashed potatoes. The package said this option was made with cream and pepper, and that the contents were made with real potatoes, but after trying a few bites, I didn't believe it (and still don't).

The ingredient list did state there were real potatoes in the dish, along with the other ingredients listed on the front of the box. However, the taste did not compute with what my palate knows to be mashed potatoes, or even potatoes in general. I did get an earthy flavor but not root vegetable, as you might think. It almost smelled like a cauliflower substitute, which was quite off from what I was expecting.

The texture wasn't much better. They were light and fluffy, but they leaned more instant mashed potato vibes versus something homemade. Regarding nutrition, 3/4 of a cup will give you 6 grams of proteins, but you're also taking 480 milligrams of sodium with that bite.

Overall, I'm not sure what else to say about Stouffer's. Its frozen mashed potatoes didn't taste like potatoes, missing that quintessential flavor and texture along with other typical notes such as butter, garlic, and even salt. I only have one word for this premade option: no.