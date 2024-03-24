The Ingredients You Need To Elevate Your Baked Ham

Baked ham is a simple and elegant dinner that always hits the mark. Although the classic dish may be intimidating at first, it's a great way to show off your cooking chops and impress your guests. The first step is choosing the right ham. The photogenic pink ham commonly seen on holiday dinner tables is usually wet-cured, meaning it's been brined in a solution of saltwater and other ingredients, and may come pre-cooked. It is sold bone-in or boneless. Most agree that there isn't a huge difference in taste or texture between the two, but if you want to make the most of your purchase, a bone-in ham has the extra benefit of the bone, which can be used for soup or stock. Many supermarket hams are pre-cut spiral hams. These make the slicing and serving easy but tend to dry out easily, while a whole uncut ham stays juicier.

Once you've chosen your ham, it's time to season it, and there are many great ways to season baked ham. The classic way is with brown sugar and spices, but if you want to try something different and elevate your baked ham with new flavor combinations, we have several tasty ideas to make your holiday ham even better.