Frozen Favorites From Your Most Loved Restaurant Chains, Ranked

Everyone has those specific restaurant items that they love and wish they could have much more often. But, sometimes you want those restaurant favorites without the hassle of going out to eat. Frozen options available from many of the big chains are an excellent alternative that can be prepared from the comfort of your home in just a few minutes. But not all of these chain frozen foods available from your grocery store are worth the money and time it takes to make them. How are you supposed to know which are the best options for your hard-earned money?

Thankfully for you, I had the opportunity to try seven frozen favorites from your most loved restaurant chains and rank them from worst to best. Each option was judged on taste, and I relied on my food industry experience to make my determinations. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article.

Before I dive into the ranking, I want to preface by saying none of the seven options I tried were truly bad. However, some were definitely better than others. With that disclosure out of the way, let's get into it.