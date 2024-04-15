Seriously, How Is Wine At Trader Joe's So Cheap?

Many Trader Joe's shoppers appreciate the California-based grocery chain for its unique selection of products and its low prices — especially when it comes to wine. While you can score deals on wine at Costco or pick up a bottle of Aldi's low-cost Winking Owl brand, if Trader Joe's is your go-to, you've got a wide range of options to choose from.

For starters, you could opt for the shop's private label options, which you can often find for around $7 or less. Even if you go with a pricier pick, such as the brand's Platinum reserve choices grown in popular Sonoma County, you won't have to shell out over $20. As co-hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloane stated in the company's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's, on Episode 57, "Those wines might be $60, $70, $80 in someone else's label or more."

The question is, with TJ's offering such affordable wines, how exactly is the company able to sustain those prices? As it happens, a lot of it boils down to the relationship the chain store has with its suppliers. Plus, the practices some of those suppliers take in producing their booze also help keep the costs down.