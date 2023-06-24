Wait, Non-Alcoholic Wine Isn't Just Grape Juice?

For some, the idea of non-alcoholic wine conjures up images of overly sweet grape juice. But in reality, non-alcoholic wine is a sophisticated and complex alternative to traditional wine. While alcohol is a fundamental component of regular wine, the process of making non-alcoholic wine is almost identical — the grapes used in non-alcoholic wine must still undergo the same vinification process as their boozy counterparts. This process includes steps such as fermentation and aging in barrels, which ultimately give the wine its signature flavor and structure.

So, if a beverage doesn't undergo this process, then yes, it is simply juice, not wine. However, most high-quality non-alcoholic wines maintain all of the same flavors, structure, and complexity of alcoholic wines sans the ethanol, which is what makes regular wine alcoholic and intoxicating. With the recent rise of health-conscious consumers — fueled largely by Gen Z, according to the National Public Health Information Coalition — this alternative, alcohol-less tipple has become a popular choice for those looking to enjoy their favorite beverage without the buzz (some people are even cooking with non-alcoholic wine).

Whatever the reason for reaching for an alcohol-free bottle of vino, it's important to recognize that it's much more than just a bland substitute for traditional wine — it's a beverage that offers its own unique and pleasurable sensory experience. To truly enjoy alcohol-free wine, though, it's helpful to explore its origins, how it's made, and some of the best options on the market.