There's Actually A Difference Between Hot Cocoa And Drinking Chocolate

How about a cozy, warm cup of hot cocoa? What about hot chocolate? These names have been used interchangeably to describe the same drink for ages: A deliciously sweet, chocolatey drink with milk and sugar. But you should be careful to distinguish between the two names. Even though they are both chocolate drinks, there are a few important differences between the two, including what they're made of and how they're made.

The key distinction between the two is in one of the self-explanatory names — drinking chocolate. Drinking chocolate, aka hot chocolate, is simply pure chocolate melted down to become drinkable. Hot liquid, most likely water or milk, is added to help liquefy the melted chocolate. But you're still left with a very thick, velvety texture since you are drinking pure chocolate itself. Hot cocoa, meanwhile, is made of cocoa powder dissolved in water or milk, making for a more liquidy, thinner texture. It also often includes other ingredients like sugar to round out the flavors.