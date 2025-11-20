10 Costco Frozen Seafood Items That Customers Swear By
Costco's seafood selection is pretty impressive, folks. The retailer stocks a host of prepared and non-prepared seafood items, and while there are some types you should certainly avoid, there are others that customers flock to whenever they're in store. Many of these items live in its freezer section, and offer purchasers that unique Costco combination of great flavor, bang for your buck, and sheer size. Frozen seafood can often come in portion sizes that feel meager and ungenerous, but at Costco, you get a lot of fish for your money — and a lot of it's pretty good.
What's also exciting about Costco's frozen seafood selection is the sheer amount of selection on offer. Costco's selection of breaded seafood items is impressive, and it's not just classic battered cod on offer, but gluten-free options designed to accommodate every diner out there. Some of its frozen seafood items also exude quality, with its cracked pepper salmon and lobster sliders being customer favorites. We combed through Reddit reviews, TikTok reactions, and more to find out what customers love about these Costco frozen seafood dishes. Get ready to find your new favorite seafood item right here; all you have to do is reach into the freezer and put it in your cart.
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
Supermarket tempura can be a little hit or miss. Sometimes, it nails the ultra-light crispiness that makes it into a takeout-level dish you can have at home; other times, the batter around it ends up gloopy and soft, thanks to the extended time it spends in the freezer. Luckily, Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp manages to avoid this issue. These shrimp have been praised for their incredible crispiness, and you don't even have to deep-fry them to get that glorious crunch. "8 minutes in the air fryer and they are crispy and delicious, very comparable to restaurant shrimp," said one customer on Reddit. "They are not all batter either, the shrimp are large." We like the sound of that.
People who've bought these shrimp also praise the packaging they come in. That might sound odd, but the resealable bag that the shrimp are stored in stops them from getting freezer burn while you work your way through the package, which is a nifty move on Costco's part. As for what you can use them with, the possibilities are pretty broad. Customers love eating them on their own, but you could just as easily use them to top noodles or rice, place them next to a bowl of ramen, or put them in a taco. We're getting hungry just thinking about it.
Honey Smoked Fish Co. Cracked Pepper Salmon
We all like a little bit of luxury when it comes to our seafood, right? This is a protein that thrives on quality, a balance of bold flavors, and the honoring of the seafood itself. Honey Smoked Fish Co.'s Cracked Pepper Salmon nails all of this pretty darn well. Stocked at Costco, this product is one that customers keep coming back to again and again, with folks stating that they pick it up every time they're in the store.
That seems to be for one reason above all: its flavor. Honey Smoked Fish Co.'s Cracked Pepper Salmon has a punchy taste, with its pepper flavor giving it a boldness that contrasts against the smooth salmon. Each fillet is glossy and sticky, with a red-brown color that promises real depth. The quality of the fish is also great: It's firm and moist, and easy to pull apart with your fingers or a fork without losing its bite. Plus, if you want a little bit of variety, Costco also sells this salmon in a multipack with a few other flavors. It's perfect for throwing onto salads or topping your scrambled eggs with.
Kirkland Signature Wild Chilean Sea Bass
Costco's fish selection is a lot more ambitious than you might think. It doesn't just stock cod, tilapia, and salmon, but also slightly more left-field options — and its Kirkland Signature Wild Chilean Sea Bass is one of them. There's no denying that this frozen fish is a little pricier than others at Costco, but trust us when we tell you that you'll get what you pay for. Customers have repeatedly praised this sea bass for its flavor and its meaty quality. "It's one of the best fish imo," a customer wrote on Reddit. "I would describe it as scallop-esque. Sear hot on both sides, treat it like a steak. It sears nicely as it's a relatively fatty fish."
This sea bass also has a nice versatility to it, and while it's definitely great when seared, it's also excellent baked in the oven. Its fatty nature keeps it silky and soft, and the simple cooking method means that you get to enjoy its flavor in all its glory. It's not an everyday fish (well, unless you're made of money), but for a special occasion, it's high on shoppers' lists.
Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod
For people who don't or can't eat gluten, finding breaded fish that suits their dietary needs can be tough. A lot of the time, the options available just don't stand up to scrutiny, and the coating on the outside is lacking in both flavor and crunch. Costco's Kirkland Signature Everything Gluten Free Seasoned Breaded Cod manages to avoid both of these problems. It's got a nice crunchiness to it, both thanks to the breaded coating (which is made from various starches) and the sesame seeds in the Everything seasoning. While its flavor isn't as forthright as other breaded options, it's got an accessibility to it that shoppers find valuable. "Everyone in my family enjoys it, including my picky teenager," one buyer said on Reddit. Parents, this one's for you.
It's also important to point out that it's not just about the breading here. The quality of the fish has been pointed out by customers as being particularly good. In every portion, you get a chunky piece of fish and a good amount of protein. This gives it the ability to stand out in sandwiches, instead of being swallowed up by the bread.
East Coast Seafood Cold Water Lobster Sliders
Costco has a knack for offering frozen seafood items that feel as though you could serve them at a banquet. Want proof of this statement? Check out the East Coast Seafood Cold Water Lobster Sliders. Okay, so a banquet might be a bit grand, but there's no denying that these sliders are intended to be eaten on special occasions. They're certainly on the pricier side, originally costing $39.99, although customers have also reported finding them at half that price. What you get for your money, though, is a whole lot of quality and a dinner that you won't forget in a hurry.
These sliders are packed to the rafters with lobster. Although they don't look that generous when you initially unbox them, customers have pointed out that the meat can overflow from each bun. There's a strong butter note, which is spiked with a generous amount of seasoning. The butter also gives them a delightful amount of moisture and helps to smooth out the lobster meat. It's pricey, but it sure is tasty, and it's the kind of thing that you can really treat your friends with.
Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia
We just love it when retailers offer something a little different with their frozen seafood. Costco seems to as well, and the Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia that it proudly sells in its stores hits the spot with its customers. Folks absolutely adore this tilapia, which provides a generous 17 grams of protein per serving. Its tortilla-studded coating also gives it a delightfully crispy finish and just a bit more flavor than a regular breading.
What people really love about this fish, though, is its versatility. "One of the best breaded frozen in the club, make a big taco with lettuce and lime juice or citrus heavy hot sauce," stated one customer on Reddit, with others stating that they're awesome in wraps. Elsewhere, you can serve them with fish, put them on pasta, or have them as an accompaniment to salad. They'd work well with beans, hold their crunch in a sandwich, and taste good with a side of fries. Basically, we don't think you'll struggle to find a use for it.
East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops
The thing about frozen scallops is that they can often be really, really bad. If they're not up to scratch, they can end up mushy, mealy, lacking in the bounce that makes fresh scallops so appealing, and with an overly fishy flavor. Amazingly, East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops, which are available at Costco, avoid all of these pitfalls. Instead, they have a lovely tenderness to them and a mild taste that makes them a great fit for loads of different culinary needs (although the best way to eat them is to keep things simple).
What folks particularly like about these scallops is their lack of fillers. All you get here is the scallops themselves, and no sodium tripolyphosphate, which is used to bulk scallops up and give them more moisture. Some customers even report eating them raw, which is pretty surprising for supermarket scallops — though the packaging advises consumers to "cook thoroughly." You get a good amount per pack, and while you may not want to use them every day, they're awesome as a treat.
Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Red Shrimp
Costco has lots of different types of shrimp flying around in its product range, but few of them are as special as its Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Red Shrimp. This frozen shrimp product has been compared to lobster tail by customers, a testament to its sheer quality and flavor. Contrary to other types of shrimp, which often need loads of seasoning to make them taste of anything, this red shrimp pops with virtually nothing added to it. It's got a lot of inherent flavor and a real meatiness to it that elevates it from being just another type of shrimp to something pretty special.
That being said, you will have to pay for the privilege: Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Red Shrimp is pricier than Costco's other options. However, you'll get back what you put in. This shrimp's tenderness is not to be underestimated, and its consistency makes it a repeat purchase by customers. You can use it in all different types of dishes, too, although we'd recommend enjoying it more simply. You want all that flavor to shine through, after all.
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon
You can find salmon pretty much everywhere at Costco, be it in fresh, smoked, or frozen form. That's hardly a surprise, given how popular salmon is. However, it's important to remember that not all salmon is created equal, and some of its options, like its farmed Atlantic salmon, have been rejected by customers who've noticed a decline in quality.
That hasn't happened with its Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, though. Costco customers adore this salmon, and it's a regular purchase for a lot of people out there. Not only does it taste good, but Costco makes sure that it's convenient to use, with each pack being vacuum-sealed so that you can just grab a single fillet whenever you want. When compared to the farmed Atlantic salmon, it's a no-brainer. "I used to get the farmed salmon in the blue bag," confessed a customer over on Reddit. "Then I tried this and noticed a huge difference. The color and taste [are] so much better. Worth the price." If you need any more convincing than that, we don't know what to tell you.
Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod
What's better than pub-worthy fried fish? Frankly, not much — and it seems like Costco customers agree. Well, they do when we're talking about Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod, at least. People absolutely love this product, so much so that they're telling random strangers on the internet about how good it is, prompting more sales for the bulk-buy retailer. "I bought a box of these based on OP's review and they did not disappoint," one Reddit user said. "I air-fried them about 3 minutes longer than the directions stated and they were nice and crispy."
Unlike a lot of frozen fish, which can be made of minced seafood shoved into patties and held together by batter, this beer-battered cod is the real deal. You get proper fillets in each piece, with everything covered with a flavorful coating. They look just like the deep-fried version when they come out of the oven or air fryer, and they're perfect with a side of chips (chunky, British-style fries, not potato chips), some peas, and a generous heap of tartar sauce. Is it dinner time yet?