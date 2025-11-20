10 Costco Frozen Seafood Items That Customers Swear By

Supermarket tempura can be a little hit or miss. Sometimes, it nails the ultra-light crispiness that makes it into a takeout-level dish you can have at home; other times, the batter around it ends up gloopy and soft, thanks to the extended time it spends in the freezer. Luckily, Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp manages to avoid this issue. These shrimp have been praised for their incredible crispiness, and you don't even have to deep-fry them to get that glorious crunch. "8 minutes in the air fryer and they are crispy and delicious, very comparable to restaurant shrimp," said one customer on Reddit. "They are not all batter either, the shrimp are large." We like the sound of that.

People who've bought these shrimp also praise the packaging they come in. That might sound odd, but the resealable bag that the shrimp are stored in stops them from getting freezer burn while you work your way through the package, which is a nifty move on Costco's part. As for what you can use them with, the possibilities are pretty broad. Customers love eating them on their own, but you could just as easily use them to top noodles or rice, place them next to a bowl of ramen, or put them in a taco. We're getting hungry just thinking about it.