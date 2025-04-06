The Top Tip You Can't Ignore For Takeout-Level Tempura At Home

Nothing beats hot, crispy tempura fresh out of the fryer. (If you don't know what tempura is, it's one of our favorites on this list of 14 fritters from around the world!) It's a delicacy that seems so simple, but can be surprisingly difficult to make at home. Homemade versions often come out heavy, greasy, unevenly cooked, and with a patchy coating. That's why we talked with Masaki Nishioka, head master chef at ShoMon in Seattle, about how to make restaurant-quality tempura in the comfort of your own home.

His number one tip when making tempura is about the temperature. "Using cold batter is the key. Mix the batter with ice water and stir it gently right before frying," says Masaki-san. The cold water ensures that the batter doesn't form too strong of a gluten network too fast. Using warm water would speed up the formation of strands of gluten in the batter, making the tempura batter heavy and not light and crispy.