How To Cook Frozen Scallops To Perfection

The reason you don't want to cook scallops directly from frozen is also the reason you don't want to sear frozen fish. Seafood retains a lot of moisture, which makes sense, as it lives in the ocean. When you cook directly from frozen, you wind up steaming the fish in its own unfrozen water. Excess moisture makes it impossible to achieve a good sear, and you're going to want that sear.

The rate you thaw at matters, as well. In general, the rule with food is to freeze quickly and thaw slowly. This minimizes ice crystals' chances of damaging the cell walls of the meat, which in turn preserves texture. This is also what you want to do with other foods, like cheese. Always let scallops thaw slowly overnight and in the fridge — never at room temperature.

In addition to thawing, you want to make sure to pat them dry, because you're probably going to want to cook the scallops with the classic method: pan-searing. The play here is to apply heat fast. Scallops are naturally lean (this is also why you'll want to add fat like butter or oil to the pan), so they'll get rubbery if you leave them on too long. Sear them quickly and you'll get that nice caramelized reaction on the ends — don't worry, the rest of the scallop cooks, too.