10 Food Products Costco Shoppers Turned Their Backs On In 2025

Costco's muffins used to be a thing of beauty. Like everything else in the store, they were massive, with each purchase giving you 12 hulking servings (in two packs of six) that came generously studded with blueberries or sprinkled with sugar. Despite this, they weren't too sweet, and their combination of ample proportions and a surprisingly mature taste meant that they were the perfect breakfast item.

However, 2025 has seen Costco usher in a new muffin era, and people really don't like it. The store has shrunk its muffins, with eight muffins now coming in each box. It's safe to say that customers are not only displeased with the new size but also with the quality. Folks have reported that Costco's current muffins are prone to falling apart and can go bad very quickly.

Exactly why Costco decided to change up its muffins for the worse is unclear, but it could have to do with its supply chain. A widespread drought in Peru, which is one of the largest exporters of blueberries in the world, may have affected Costco's ability to be as generous with its blueberry muffins as it once was. As a result, the company might have reduced the size, while also changing the recipe for its blueberry muffins — and it couldn't exactly leave the other muffins the same size, right? Regardless of the reason, it's fair to say this change has been for the worse.