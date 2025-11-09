The Dollar General Decor Perfect For Your Thanksgiving Dinner Table
Whether you're having a small, intimate gathering or a big party for Thanksgiving this year, the food is certainly the star of the event. However, adding some seasonal flair to your table can go a long way. That's why the Harvest Artificial Pumpkin with Flower from Dollar General is such a great buy.
Dollar General might be one of the major grocery chains closing several locations in 2025 after an optimization review, but it continues to be a go-to place for inexpensive seasonal decor among frugal and DIY shoppers. For just $1, the harvest pumpkin is a fantastic piece that you can set on your table without needing to do any extra work. It features a faux pumpkin base and a large sunflower with harvest flora accents. That follows one of the hosting tips from Martha Stewart to make your next party a smashing success: Keeping things simple by using artificial flowers and greenery.
This harvest pumpkin at Dollar General comes in a few different colors: (1) a natural orange base with a yellow sunflower and green and orange accents; (2) all white with green accents; and (3) a yellow-speckled, dark orange base with an orange sunflower and green and brown accents. Of course, the availability of this Thanksgiving decor will depend on your location.
Ways to use Dollar General's harvest pumpkin and complementary decor tips
You might be thinking that there's only one way to decorate a Thanksgiving dinner table with a centerpiece, but there's actually more to it than that. Since Dollar General's Harvest Artificial Pumpkin with Flower is compact, it's ideal for small round and square tables that only seat four people. If you have a much larger or longer table, though, the compact design allows you to decorate with multiple harvest pumpkins and a little space in between. You could use one of each color and place them in alternating colors.
Beyond that, you can pair the harvest pumpkin with other fall items at Dollar General to amp up the Thanksgiving vibes at your dinner table. You can combine it with festive decor that you already have at home or that you purchase elsewhere, too. For instance, there are numerous Amazon tablecloths that are festive for fall and complement the harvest pumpkin from Dollar General, such as the Laolitou orange checkered tablecloth.
Additionally, consider another Martha Stewart tip: Incorporating moody hues into your color palette to create a dramatic effect. Her deep blue Portillo reactive stoneware on Amazon is just one of the dinnerware sets that will add a pop of color to your kitchen, no matter the time of year, and would make a beautiful accent on your Thanksgiving table.