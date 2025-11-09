The Dollar General Decor Perfect For Your Thanksgiving Dinner Table

Whether you're having a small, intimate gathering or a big party for Thanksgiving this year, the food is certainly the star of the event. However, adding some seasonal flair to your table can go a long way. That's why the Harvest Artificial Pumpkin with Flower from Dollar General is such a great buy.

Dollar General might be one of the major grocery chains closing several locations in 2025 after an optimization review, but it continues to be a go-to place for inexpensive seasonal decor among frugal and DIY shoppers. For just $1, the harvest pumpkin is a fantastic piece that you can set on your table without needing to do any extra work. It features a faux pumpkin base and a large sunflower with harvest flora accents. That follows one of the hosting tips from Martha Stewart to make your next party a smashing success: Keeping things simple by using artificial flowers and greenery.

This harvest pumpkin at Dollar General comes in a few different colors: (1) a natural orange base with a yellow sunflower and green and orange accents; (2) all white with green accents; and (3) a yellow-speckled, dark orange base with an orange sunflower and green and brown accents. Of course, the availability of this Thanksgiving decor will depend on your location.