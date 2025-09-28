16 Amazon Tablecloths That Are Festive For Fall
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many, fall is the best season of the year. When autumn comes around, so does pumpkin-flavored everything, the fun holidays of Halloween and Thanksgiving, and the changing weather. And if you're someone who loves fall, then you may want to decorate your house to match the season to help get you in the mood. One of the best decor choices to start with? A festive tablecloth.
Investing in an autumnal tablecloth is one of the easiest ways to decorate for the season. A tablecloth instantly transforms a table, and, really, the whole dining area. It requires very little work on your part. It will brighten up the room, elevate your autumnal aesthetic, and may just motivate you to keep decorating. In fact, a fitting tablecloth is a key part of creating a fall tablescape that will wow your guests.
Amazon is a great place to buy your festive tablecloth, but there's just one problem. There are simply too many choices on the site to make it easy. This is why we've gathered the very best Amazon tablecloths that are festive and perfect for autumn. Save this roundup for when you're ready to purchase your seasonal tablecloth.
Cotton rectangle tablecloth for fall
When you think of autumnal colors, orange likely comes to mind first. This tablecloth is fully orange, keeping it simple while still embodying the feeling of fall. It's made of cotton and has fringes along the edges for a bit of flair. It has an elegance that can enhance a fall-themed dinner party. This tablecloth comes in five sizes, so you're good to go no matter how big your table is.
The price of this fringed orange tablecloth varies depending on size, ranging from $23.99 to $39.99.
Horaldaily fall tablecloth
Just like orange, pumpkins are synonymous with fall. This tablecloth showcases a batch of pumpkins, some of which have fun designs on them, over a base that is meant to look like wood planks. In other words, it's the rustic-looking tablecloth of your dreams. It comes in 10 different sizes, both rectangular and circular. It can inspire fall décor ideas for your table and home.
The rustic-themed pumpkin tablecloth costs from $11.99 to $20.99, depending on the size.
Benson Mills autumn Jacquard printed fabric tablecloth
One of the most classic images of fall is that of an autumnal leaf. This tablecloth features an ivory base with an array of orange and red leaves. It's simple yet decorative and, most importantly, it screams fall. There are six sizes to choose from and, if you're interested, matching napkins are available.
The classic autumnal leaf tablecloth is priced between $14.99 and $34.99, depending on size.
Laolitou orange checkered tablecloth
This one is another great option for anyone who thinks that fall decor should be orange. It's an orange and white checkered tablecloth with fringed edges. It's fun, simple, and not too in-your-face while still embodying the season. It comes in six sizes and is machine washable, making it a convenient choice.
The price of the orange checkered tablecloth varies depending on the size, ranging from $16.59 to $37.99.
Golden camel velvet tablecloth
If you're looking for a more elevated look, then you can't go wrong with velvet. This tablecloth, in golden camel, which is an orange-ish hue, is perfect for any fall-themed dinner party. It's the type of tablecloth that you bring out all of your fancy dinnerware for. Plus, it comes in five sizes.
This velvet tablecloth is priced between $27.99 and $37.99, depending on the size.
Elrene home fashions harvest-festival fall printed tablecloth
If you loved the first autumnal leaf tablecloth but wished it had more orange, then this option is for you. It also has the leaf design, but the orange color is much more prominent here, which makes it perfect for anyone who wants a tablecloth with a bright color to draw more attention. It currently comes in five sizes. This is also one of the least expensive options on the list, so it works well for anyone on a budget.
The price of this orange autumnal leaf tablecloth is dependent on the size and ranges from $12.99 to $22.99.
Laolitou cotton linen waterproof tablecloth
This option is less obviously autumnal, so it's great for anyone who prefers a more subtle approach. It's made of a white cotton blend, has fringes around the edges, and a floral pattern down the middle. Despite not having any orange or fall leaves, it will still easily blend into your autumnal aesthetic, and it leaves plenty of room for decorative centerpieces. It's currently available in five sizes.
The price of this floral white linen tablecloth ranges from $18.99 to $39.99, depending on the size.
Benson Mills Cameron textured fabric tablecloth
Here's another option that is both simple and provides a pop of color. It's bright, autumnal orange in color, with a textured fabric to make it a bit more interesting and unique. It's available in six different sizes and has a matching napkin option if you're interested in continuing the bright orange aesthetic beyond just the tablecloth.
The orange textured tablecloth is priced between $17.99 and $29.99, depending on the size.
MikiUp Halloween tablecloth
For many, one of the most important parts of fall is Halloween. If you're someone who loves autumn in part because of this holiday, then you need a Halloween-themed tablecloth to get in the spirit. This spooky tablecloth is bright orange, which is a little bit different, of course, than autumnal orange. It features classic Halloween images such as haunted houses, bats, and spider webs in a deep black hue. It's just what you need for your Halloween party, along with these important party tips. It's currently available in five sizes.
The Halloween-themed tablecloth costs between $9.99 and $24.99, depending on the size.
Romanstile fall Halloween vinyl PVC tablecloth
For another Halloween option, check out this orange and black checkered tablecloth. This one is perfect for anyone who wants the holiday colors but prefers a more classic design. This could make a nice backdrop for spooky kitchen décor to help celebrate the holiday. It's another tablecloth that is the perfect addition to any Halloween party, or the household of anyone who likes to be in the spirit for all of October. It's currently available in four sizes.
The price of the orange and black checkered Halloween tablecloth is dependent on the size, ranging from $17.99 to $25.99.
Horaldaily fall blue tablecloth
If you're not a fan of the color orange but you still want to have a festive, fall-themed tablecloth, then this pick is for you. It substitutes orange for blue and white but keeps the quintessential fall design of pumpkins. Although it does also come in orange, so if you like both colors, you could buy each and switch them out when you get tired of one. It's currently available in 11 different sizes.
The blue and white pumpkin-themed tablecloth is priced between $11.99 and $17.99, depending on the size.
French floral pattern tablecloth
Here's another less obvious tablecloth choice for fall. This one has a French floral pattern that could technically be used in any season, but the orange flowers still give it an autumnal feel. It's the kind of tablecloth that allows you to have a ton of fall decor in your home without it feeling like you're going overboard. It's worth noting that this tablecloth is one of the pricier options on this list, but it can be used in multiple seasons, giving you more bang for the buck. The tablecloth is available in nine sizes.
The cost of the floral-pattern tablecloth varies depending on size, ranging from $42.90 to $84.90.
Benson Mills autumn printed fabric Thanksgiving tablecloth
Halloween is not the only fall holiday. There's also Thanksgiving, which deserves its own decorations. This tablecloth is the perfect piece for your holiday dinner with all of those delicious Thanksgiving side dishes, because of its design featuring turkeys, pumpkins, and harvest wheat. The pattern sits along the edges, so it's colorful without being too over the top. It's available in three sizes. You might want to pair it up with some fall wine glasses for Thanksgiving.
The price of the autumnal Thanksgiving tablecloth is dependent on the size and falls somewhere between $20.99 and $27.99.
Maison d' Hermine Thanksgiving tablecloth
For another Thanksgiving tablecloth option, check out this one from Maison d'Hermine. It has a white base, complete with a red design depicting turkeys, trees, and a general farm aesthetic. This is another option that is more of a splurge. It's available in 11 different sizes.
This red and white Thanksgiving tablecloth is priced between $38.99 and $75.99, depending on the size.
Benson Mills harvest gathering heavyweight engineered Jacquard fabric tablecloth
As we've seen earlier, blue can be a nice alternative to orange. But if you're someone who loves both colors, then this tablecloth is for you. It has a block design featuring both orange and blue, as well as ivory, with autumnal leaves over the top of all three colors. It's heavyweight, so it has a fancier, more elevated feel to it, if you're looking for something along those lines. It is currently available in four sizes.
The price of this orange and blue block design tablecloth varies depending on size, ranging from $32.99 to $37.99.
Elrene Home Fashions russet harvest woven plaid cotton tablecloth
Everyone loves a good plaid design, especially in the fall, as something about it is very autumnal. And this plaid tablecloth features all of the season's colors, orange, of course, as well as brown and ivory, giving it a very natural and earthy vibe. This is another one that is eye-catching without being too over the top, and you can leave it on its own or adorn it with centerpieces. Either way, your dinner table will look ready for fall and plenty festive. It's currently available in six different sizes.
The orange and brown plaid tablecloth costs between $27.99 and $42.99, depending on the size.