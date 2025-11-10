Frank Sinatra's Favorite Restaurants In America

When you think of Frank Sinatra, what's the first thing that comes to mind? For the vast majority of people, it's his timeless voice and catalogue of classic songs; for others, it's him as the symbol of mid-century America. For us, however, it's his love of food. Ol' Blue Eyes was almost as famous for his admiration of timeless Italian dishes and classy martinis as he was for his smooth vocals. Throughout the years, he graced plenty of restaurants across the country, both in the cities he lived in and those where he worked. Sometimes, it feels like he ate at every other eatery in America: His portrait adorns countless walls across the land, and restaurateurs still speak proudly of the day he walked in.

However, there's a difference between Sinatra eating at a restaurant once and being a repeat customer — and the latter is what we're interested in. The joints that Sinatra called his favorites, and the ones that he returned to repeatedly, have gone down in legend as some of the finest in the country, and fans still flock to them to try the dishes that the crooner ate. Some, as you might expect, are in places like Las Vegas and Los Angeles, where Sinatra spent a lot of time. Others, though, are tucked away in unassuming places you might not expect.