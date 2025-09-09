The Italian Veal Dish That Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorites

As someone whose life and career were synonymous with his heritage, Frank Sinatra's love for Italian cuisine comes as little surprise to fans of the singer. Alongside Sinatra's appetizer of choice, stuffed artichokes, the Italian-American icon was known to enjoy a nice plate of veal for his entree. More specifically, Sinatra's favorite veal-centric dish was none other than veal Milanese, an authentic Italian meal that the New Jersey-born singer simply couldn't live without.

While there are different variations and takes on veal Milanese, the dish at its most simple sees chops of veal get breaded thoroughly using flour, fine breadcrumbs, and a mixture of eggs, cheese, and parsley to get the job done. From there, many recipes then cover the crunchy meat in a salad made up of arugula lettuce, tomatoes, onion, olive oil, and lemon juice to make the meal complete. For Sinatra, the ideal veal Milanese featured the delicate meat being pounded extra thin, giving it an even more pronounced crispiness as a result.