Old-School British Dishes That Are Sadly Disappearing From Tables

It's no secret that British food gets a pretty bad rep. The cuisine of that little island in the North Atlantic has long been derided for its apparent tastelessness and its emphasis on, shall we say, somewhat stodgy ingredients. This is a slightly misplaced reputation: The landscape of British cuisine throughout the years has been diverse and rich, with a range of influences from the various cultures that occupied the island throughout its history. However, there's also no denying that a lot of British food has evolved from what's naturally available on a cold, fairly small island, meaning that there's a lot of fish, beef, potatoes, and pastry in its culinary history.

In recent years, though, the food available in Britain has become as exciting and diverse as a lot of other places in the world. As a result, a lot of the classic dishes that people associate with the country are dying out. That means that meals that are culturally important but also slightly challenging flavor-wise, like eel pie, tripe and onions, and bread and dripping, are rarely seen anywhere these days. Its classic desserts, like spotted dick and jam roly-poly, are also beginning to fade into obscurity. Let's check out some of those old-school dishes that might be gone forever pretty soon.