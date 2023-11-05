Spotted Dick Isn't As Naughty As It Sounds

Spotted dick tastes a little different from most desserts Americans are used to — partly because it's a steamed pudding. That category of dessert is not common in the States, where desserts are more commonly baked, chilled, or frozen. But steamed puds are a staple in Britain: Roly poly, sticky toffee pudding, and Christmas pudding are all steamed, traditionally. That gives them a springy texture with a soft outer layer.

That explains the texture, but what about the flavor? Spotted dick is usually lightly sweet, with prominent notes of cinnamon and dried fruit. Some have compared it to a bran muffin. If you use the traditional suet, there may be a slight meatiness in the background, as well.

You should know that spotted dick is very rarely eaten by itself. According to the Guardian's Felicity Cloake, "this is one of many occasions where custard is non-negotiable." Here, custard refers to crème anglaise, which any Brit can buy at their local Sainsbury's. Americans can melt vanilla ice cream in a pinch.

If you want to try spotted dick for yourself, the easiest way is to make it at home. It takes a couple of hours to cook, but the ingredient list is short and sweet. Technically, you could check your grocery story's British or international section for Heinz spotted dick. If you don't find it, that may be for the best: Spotted dick is one of those foods that should never have been canned.