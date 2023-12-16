Stargazy Pie Is The Ideal Dish For Fish Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As baked goods go, pies truly take the cake for their versatility. Encasing your favorite ingredients in dough allows for near-infinite possibilities. Of course, for many, pies are thought of as a sweet way to end a delicious meal, but there are plenty who prefer to dig into a savory meat version, like chicken pot pie, before dessert. While poultry and Fish fillings much less so. That's why stargazy pie captivates culinary adventurers all over the globe, as the central ingredient hails from the sea.

The pie is said to have originated from a Cornish legend detailing how a heroic fisherman saved villagers from certain doom by procuring a massive haul of fish. As the story goes, these fish were then baked into a pie and eaten, a tradition that persists in the English town of Cornwall to this day.

Stargazy pie gets its curious name from the fish heads used in the recipe, which jut out from the top of the crust and appear to be staring into the sky. The filling often includes eggs, onions, cream, stock, and seasoning, which is encased within a pie crust along with the fish. As for the fish selection, pilchards (also known as sardines), are integral, but they can be accompanied by (or, in a pinch, replaced with) other types of fish.