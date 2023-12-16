Stargazy Pie Is The Ideal Dish For Fish Lovers
As baked goods go, pies truly take the cake for their versatility. Encasing your favorite ingredients in dough allows for near-infinite possibilities. Of course, for many, pies are thought of as a sweet way to end a delicious meal, but there are plenty who prefer to dig into a savory meat version, like chicken pot pie, before dessert. While poultry and Fish fillings much less so. That's why stargazy pie captivates culinary adventurers all over the globe, as the central ingredient hails from the sea.
The pie is said to have originated from a Cornish legend detailing how a heroic fisherman saved villagers from certain doom by procuring a massive haul of fish. As the story goes, these fish were then baked into a pie and eaten, a tradition that persists in the English town of Cornwall to this day.
Stargazy pie gets its curious name from the fish heads used in the recipe, which jut out from the top of the crust and appear to be staring into the sky. The filling often includes eggs, onions, cream, stock, and seasoning, which is encased within a pie crust along with the fish. As for the fish selection, pilchards (also known as sardines), are integral, but they can be accompanied by (or, in a pinch, replaced with) other types of fish.
What other types of fish can be used in stargazy pie?
As the star of stargazy pie, sardines or pilchards are known for their salty and meaty, yet subtle, flavor profile. However, modern versions of the fish pie are not relegated to sardines alone. Some preparations call for mackerel, an oft-misunderstood fish due to its sometimes-pungent aroma. The flavor of mackerel is a lot milder, often being described as sweet and drawing comparisons to more popular fish like tuna.
Herring is another potential addition to stargazy pie. While it has the characteristic brininess of sardines, herring is said to have a deeper, earthier flavor capable of infusing the pie filling with a pleasant richness. Of course, modern chefs have put their own spins on stargazy pie, which means you're free to use a variety of fish based on your specific taste preferences should you be inspired to make the dish on your own. Even Cornish chefs have made tweaks to the pie, with undeniably delicious results.
How has the recipe been updated over the years?
As reported by CNN, stargazy pie has come a long way since its origins. In fact, Cornish chef Jamie Porter has developed a revamped recipe that completely neglects the sardines that were once considered mandatory in the dish. Instead, this version of the pie uses mackerel, smoked haddock, cod, and hake, a type of flaky, subtly flavored white fish. These fish are accompanied by a roux filling, which consists of flour and some form of fat cooked together in a frying pan.
Porter also prepares other variations of stargazy pie. The chef has been known to include mussels, monkfish, and even lobsters, additions that are sure to cause consternation among stargazy pie purists. Even more shocking is the fact that Porter prepares the pie on other days of the year, as opposed to sticking with the traditional date of December 23, which is the day that Cornwall commemorates the original legend that inspired the dish. It just goes to show that even traditional foods can be amended for modern times, which ensures they're enjoyed by new generations.