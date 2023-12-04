A Classic Bubble And Squeak Gets So Much Better With A Fried Egg

Making a traditional bubble and squeak can be a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers. The slightly bizarrely named dish starts with a base of mashed potatoes, and cabbage is folded into the mix. It can be baked in the oven or fried in a pan on the stovetop.

The bubble and squeak can be made with just two ingredients, but it is easy to customize the dish to your preferences. You can add extra leftover veggies, bulk it up with some protein, or top it off with your favorite sauce once it's served. One easy way to enhance the taste of the food is to top it off with a fried egg.

While the bubble and squeak is cooking, fry an egg in olive oil or butter on the stovetop. Then, when the dish is served, top each portion off with the egg before digging in. The egg will also add extra protein and flavor to the dish, with one large fried egg containing around 6.26 grams of protein.