The Root Vegetable Red Flag To Look Out For At The Grocery Store
No matter the season, root vegetables can add a cozy, hardy touch to soups, salads, and sides (and if you have some sweet potatoes on hand, you could even make a delicious sweet potato pie). Thanks to root cellars, these vegetables — most of which are full of Vitamins A & C, potassium, and magnesium — are available year-round, but they come into season when the weather cools down. Because these veggies are built to store their nutrients and water underground, they keep well in cool, dry spaces. When you shop for them, you have to make sure they're good to last, and the number-one red flag that indicates they won't is soggy, wet skin.
If you encounter soggy root veggies in the store, it's likely because somewhere along the line, they were stored improperly and either damaged or allowed to get too moist. If this moisture sticks around, the produce will start to decompose early, leading to soft spots and dampness. However, since some types (like carrots) can be up to 90% water, you can't let them get too dry, either — they still need some humidity when stored. Let's take a look at how to properly shop for and store root vegetables.
How to shop for and store root vegetables
A lot of root veggie storage issues can be solved by shopping seasonally at your local farmers market (here are some tips for doing so). If you're looking to shop out of season, though, we can offer some guidance. When shopping for root vegetables, look for specimens that are firm and feel heavier than they look, as this indicates that they haven't yet dried up or begun to rot. They should also have clean, dry skin — no soft spots or discolorations, and no cuts where bacteria could enter the vegetable.
When you get home, don't wash those roots — otherwise, you'll be making the same mistake as the grocery store. Washing these veggies prior to storing will introduce excess moisture, thus leading to faster rot, so simply brush off any visible dirt. Keep in mind, though, that it's still important to wash your veggies prior to eating. Store them at 32 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit at 95% humidity, if possible. Keep them in the dark, too, as light signals to them that they should start sprouting. Breathable bags (like these Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags on Amazon) are a great way to keep them ventilated. If you treat those roots right, you can enjoy hardy roasted root vegetables whenever you please.