The Root Vegetable Red Flag To Look Out For At The Grocery Store

No matter the season, root vegetables can add a cozy, hardy touch to soups, salads, and sides (and if you have some sweet potatoes on hand, you could even make a delicious sweet potato pie). Thanks to root cellars, these vegetables — most of which are full of Vitamins A & C, potassium, and magnesium — are available year-round, but they come into season when the weather cools down. Because these veggies are built to store their nutrients and water underground, they keep well in cool, dry spaces. When you shop for them, you have to make sure they're good to last, and the number-one red flag that indicates they won't is soggy, wet skin.

If you encounter soggy root veggies in the store, it's likely because somewhere along the line, they were stored improperly and either damaged or allowed to get too moist. If this moisture sticks around, the produce will start to decompose early, leading to soft spots and dampness. However, since some types (like carrots) can be up to 90% water, you can't let them get too dry, either — they still need some humidity when stored. Let's take a look at how to properly shop for and store root vegetables.