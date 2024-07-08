A Pizza Chef's Tip For The Perfect Sauce-To-Topping Ratio

Certain flavor combinations in the pizza world are classic: fresh mozzarella and basil or prosciutto and arugula, for example. These work because the denser flavors are matched with a light bite that provides the perfect mouthful. Of course, the toppings must be supported by the right sauce, hence the classic tomato sauce on a margherita pizza, which amplifies the basil yet isn't too heavy for the cheese. Imagine a margherita pizza with a thick white sauce — it would taste out of place and overwhelmingly creamy.

Chef Rodriguez is a pro at building her pizzas with just the right amount of toppings, because she knows her ingredients well. "If I'm using a thicker, heartier sauce I try to lighten up the ingredients so the pizza doesn't feel super heavy when you eat it," she says. Not only does this apply to the flavor, but to the physical construction of the pizza too.

On the other end of the spectrum, Rodriguez notes that if she has a "lighter, thinner, and zestier sauce," she can use more substantial toppings. This is why you see meat-heavy pizzas paired with lighter cheeses like shredded mozzarella or goat cheese, instead of creamier choices like brie or bolder options like cheddar, that tend to weigh everything down.