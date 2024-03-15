Who Really Introduced Stuffed Crust Pizza To The World?

Pizza has been a star of the food world for hundreds of years. There are historical comestibles that date back thousands of years that could be considered ancestors of pizza, but these first flatbreads are a far cry from the cheesy circle we know today. The combination of bread, sauce, cheese, and toppings is a modern marvel, but a much more recent discovery has made the dish even more delicious.

Stuffing a pizza's crust with cheese makes your slice of pie perfect from end to end, literally. One cannot help but ponder why it took pizza makers so long to introduce the stuffed crust pie. However, if you want to thank the chef responsible for this revolutionary dairy discovery, you're going to come face to face with a dramatic dispute. Some say that Patty Scheibmeir created the stuffed crust pizza for Pizza Hut in the '90s, but others argue that it was Anthony Mongiello who actually started the stuffed crust craze.