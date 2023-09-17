Was Pizza Hut's Fiesta Taco Pizza Discontinued?

Like many fast food restaurants, Pizza Hut has experimented with quite a few menu items over time. One of the more popular offerings was the chain's Fiesta Taco Pizza, which made its debut in 1979 and was still widely available in 2004, according to a commercial shared on Facebook. The pizza, which featured ingredients like beef, refried beans, lettuce, onions, and salsa, is still talked about to this day, and many of its fans wonder why it's no longer available. While Pizza Hut has never officially stated the reason for its discontinuation, it's possible that lack of demand and a messy eating experience were two big reasons for its demise.

Taco-inspired pizzas remain a staple of other chains, such as Taco Bell, which added Mexican pizza to its permanent menu in 2022. That makes it even more puzzling that Pizza Hut would fail to fully reintroduce the Fiesta pizza, especially when you consider the demand still appears high years after the item was discontinued. Just consider this Facebook page, established in 2010, which appeals directly to Pizza Hut to "Bring Back Taco Pizza." The page was active until 2015 and garnered 2,000 likes and 1,900 followers during its five-year run. The situation is even more confusing than it seems, as some Pizza Hut customers claim they can still order the Fiesta Taco Pizza where they live.