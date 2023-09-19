Anchovy Paste Is The Flavor-Enhancing Ingredient You're Probably Sleeping On

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" lied to us all: anchovies are delicious on pizza, or in any other context. Anyone who has ever eaten fresh anchovies can tell you they're absolutely wonderful as the star of restaurant appetizers like Spanish fried anchovies. But the packaged ones are still great — as long as you know how to use anchovies. If you're dealing with tinned anchovies, a lot of people make the mistake of just trying to eat a whole one still dripping with oil, assuming that's the only way you can do it.

Make no mistake, anchovy flavor is potent, and eating it straight is a challenge even for people who love it. This goes double for the other anchovy-based ingredient that's the secret to so many great recipes, particularly Italian ones: anchovy paste. If you're dealing with a seafood pasta or noodle dish, there's really no other ingredient that can jazz your ocean flavors up like anchovy paste.