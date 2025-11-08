Old-School Salad Dressings Hardly Anyone Remembers Anymore

It's easy to think of salads as pretty unchanging. After all, how susceptible can a bowl of greens be to evolving trends and taste? As it turns out, quite a lot. Like any other food, salads have changed significantly over the years, with both the ingredients and the dressings that accompany them shifting over time. Back in the day, vintage salads and their dressings would incorporate the flavors of the day, and often these weren't what you expected. They would also use ingredients you might not typically associate with "healthy" dishes — with dressings made with everything from canned tomato soup to limeade.

It's therefore no wonder that a lot of salad dressings have come and gone, and that dressings nowadays tend to stick to classic, tried-and-tested flavors. However, we do think that the salad dressing landscape has gotten a little boring. That's why we decided to bring some of our favorite old-school salad dressings back to life for one more spin, so you can take a look at the wild and wacky ways people were throwing theirs together in previous decades and centuries.