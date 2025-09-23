The Old-School Salad Dressing That Deserves A Comeback, According To Fans

If you're a salad lover, then you probably have a go-to store bought salad dressing for when you don't feel like making your own. Whether it's ranch, or lemon vinaigrette, there are plenty of options at the grocery store to use for the finishing touch on your salad. However, there's one old-school salad dressing that you won't find on grocery stores shelves anymore — and there are fans out there that are missing it. It's the Bacon & Tomato Dressing from Kraft.

In a recent Reddit thread, on the '80s subreddit, the comments were full of people who have fond memories associated with the unique salad dressing. One user wrote, "The only salad dressing us kids would eat. I loved it." Another user enthusiastically wrote, "OMG. Memory unlocked!! I LOVED this as a kid!!!" One person even declared that, as a kid, they would "drink it from the bottle."

Meanwhile, on Facebook, in a GenX group, there was a similar discussion amongst people who remember and miss the dressing. Many people discussed what they wish they could use the dressing for — one person mentioned a pasta salad, while another person brought up how they used to dip veggies in it. Many commenters gushed about how much they loved the dressing, with multiple people calling it their "favorite" dressing. Of course, it makes sense why everyone loves this dressing, as bacon and tomato are a match made in heaven — whether it's a bacon and tomato grilled cheese or a bacon tomato crostini, this combination never gets old.