The Old-School Salad Dressing That Deserves A Comeback, According To Fans
If you're a salad lover, then you probably have a go-to store bought salad dressing for when you don't feel like making your own. Whether it's ranch, or lemon vinaigrette, there are plenty of options at the grocery store to use for the finishing touch on your salad. However, there's one old-school salad dressing that you won't find on grocery stores shelves anymore — and there are fans out there that are missing it. It's the Bacon & Tomato Dressing from Kraft.
In a recent Reddit thread, on the '80s subreddit, the comments were full of people who have fond memories associated with the unique salad dressing. One user wrote, "The only salad dressing us kids would eat. I loved it." Another user enthusiastically wrote, "OMG. Memory unlocked!! I LOVED this as a kid!!!" One person even declared that, as a kid, they would "drink it from the bottle."
Meanwhile, on Facebook, in a GenX group, there was a similar discussion amongst people who remember and miss the dressing. Many people discussed what they wish they could use the dressing for — one person mentioned a pasta salad, while another person brought up how they used to dip veggies in it. Many commenters gushed about how much they loved the dressing, with multiple people calling it their "favorite" dressing. Of course, it makes sense why everyone loves this dressing, as bacon and tomato are a match made in heaven — whether it's a bacon and tomato grilled cheese or a bacon tomato crostini, this combination never gets old.
How you can still get your hands on a similar tomato and bacon dressing
Kraft may not sell its tomato and bacon flavored dressing anymore, but there are other ways to attain it — whether you're looking to recreate a beloved childhood dish or you want to try it for the first time to see what all the fuss is about. The first option is to recreate the dressing at home. There are a few copycat recipes floating around the internet that you can use for reference. These recipes call for ingredients such as red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, mayo, and sweet onion, as well as, of course, bacon and tomatoes. There are perks to making it yourself — it will be super fresh and you can make customizations to fit the dressing exactly to your liking. And if you do make it yourself, be sure to read our guide on ways to upgrade homemade salad dressing.
But if you don't want to make it from scratch, then there are store-bought dressings still available that may just be similar enough to satisfy the craving. For example, on Facebook, a few commenters brought up how Kraft's tomato and bacon dressing is similar to Catalina dressing (which has variations with and without bacon). Kraft actually sells a Tangy Bacon Catalina Dressing and it is quite similar to the beloved retro dressing — it contains many of the same ingredients, with the tomatoes and bacon both prominent. Alternatively, Duke's sells a Smoky Bacon and Tomato Flavored Mayonnaise that may be close enough to the flavor of the original dressing to fill the void.