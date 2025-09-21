Why This Popular Old-School Salad Dressing Simply Vanished

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salad dressings have been around for thousands of years as a simple way to add flavor to leafy greens, and it's never been as easy to do as with today's wide variety of premade dressings. But even with this proliferation, just because a salad dressing is widely available — or even popular — doesn't mean it's here to stay.

Take, for instance, the story of Buccaneer dressing. It emerged in the mid-1950s as a proprietary recipe from the Louis Milani Foods company, a pioneer in pre-made salad dressings. The tangy orange sauce known today as French dressing may have first been made by Louis Milani Foods, which sold it as 1890 French dressing.

Buccaneer dressing, on the other hand, was a creamier, off-yellow mixture with its own combination of tang and sweetness. But after so many decades on the market, sales began to lag, and it was discontinued around 1991. Five years later, Kent Precision Foods bought Milani's trademarks and still sells some of its products, including 1890 French dressing. But unfortunately, this doesn't include Buccaneer dressing, as the recipe is lost.