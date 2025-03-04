Review: Domino's Is Finally Serving Stuffed Crust Pizza, But Is It Better Than Pizza Hut's?

I placed my Domino's order online and picked it up in the store because there was no delivery to my home. Upon opening the box, Domino's Parmesan Stuffed Crust didn't look very appetizing at first glance. The coloring was darker than I expected, making it look as though it was overcooked. That being said, I could immediately tell there was ample Parmesan seasoning on the outside of the crust and there was a generous amount of curled pepperoni — albeit looking like it was sloppily thrown on top with zero consideration for aesthetics. This could be an issue if you're a visual eater, like me. However, there wasn't a ton of grease sitting atop the pizza, nor were there pools of it sitting inside the box — which was promising. Thankfully, this carried through to the taste test, where the grease remained less than I expected from a pepperoni pizza.

The first bite was surprising in the best way. The pizza had a nice balance of cheese, pepperoni, sauce, and crust in each bite — each of which had a nice flavor on its own. The cheese was rich and mildly gooey, which paired perfectly with the savory pepperoni. The sauce had the slightest sweetness with mild earthy notes, while the crust had a satisfying crunchy texture. As for the stuffed crust? It was well-seasoned and crunchy, with an appropriate amount of Parmesan stuffed inside.