The Domino's Pizza Wine Collab We Definitely Did Not See Coming

Pizza and wine may not be the most common culinary pairing, but Domino's Pizza is teaming up with [ yellow tail ] wine to change that. The popular winemaker is debuting Limited Edition [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend, an approachable and fruity red wine blend that both companies profess make a great pairing with any cheesy food — especially Domino's pizza.

While it is true that wine and cheese pairings usually involve white wine, fruit-forward reds are also typically a good choice for pairing with pizza, working well with savory, meaty options like a classic pepperoni pie. The strong, savory flavors complement the tannins of the red wine, much like having a glass of red with a steak.

The limited-time collaboration also includes a unique "Twist.Tap.Order." wine closure attached to some bottles of [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend. Tap the cap to any smartphone with the Domino's app installed to easily order a pizza with your wine.