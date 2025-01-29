The Domino's Pizza Wine Collab We Definitely Did Not See Coming
Pizza and wine may not be the most common culinary pairing, but Domino's Pizza is teaming up with [ yellow tail ] wine to change that. The popular winemaker is debuting Limited Edition [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend, an approachable and fruity red wine blend that both companies profess make a great pairing with any cheesy food — especially Domino's pizza.
While it is true that wine and cheese pairings usually involve white wine, fruit-forward reds are also typically a good choice for pairing with pizza, working well with savory, meaty options like a classic pepperoni pie. The strong, savory flavors complement the tannins of the red wine, much like having a glass of red with a steak.
The limited-time collaboration also includes a unique "Twist.Tap.Order." wine closure attached to some bottles of [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend. Tap the cap to any smartphone with the Domino's app installed to easily order a pizza with your wine.
Domino's wine collaboration is perfect for parties
Domino's is a giant in the fast food pizza business and has had a hand in a number of industry innovations (including inventing the corrugated pizza box). And while this new wine's success remains to be seen, the [ yellow tail ] collaboration likely makes Domino's the first pizza shop to have its name on a wine bottle.
[ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend is only available in 1.5 liter bottles — twice the size of a typical 750 ml wine bottle. This makes it perfect for sharing the unusual red wine and pizza pairing with friends or to have leftover wine with your leftover pizza. Coincidentally, leftover pizza, like an open bottle of wine, should generally be consumed within about four days.
Curious about the wine but don't want to order a pizza? You can make a copycat Domino's thin crust pizza at home to get at the spirit of this unusual collaboration — without breaking the bank on delivery fees.