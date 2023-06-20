Domino's New Pinpoint Delivery Will Bring You A Pizza Pretty Much Anywhere

When a pizza craving hits, folks want that timely delivery no matter where they are located. With the new Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, a hot pizza can arrive at the beach, park, or almost anywhere. The delivery innovation could set Domino's apart from other brands.

According to a recent Domino's announcement, the Domino's Pinpoint Delivery allows guests to have pizza delivered to a hyper-local spot — like a park, beach or other non-address specific location — by dropping a location pin. Although a specific address may not be required, customers will need to meet at a delivery pick up spot. In other words, it does not appear that the Domino's delivery person will meet a customer in the middle of the lake.

While Domino's has continually leveraged the delivery aspect of its business, the "anywhere" concept appeals to the on-the-go consumer who is not necessarily at a static location. While Domino's attempted a similar program in Australia in 2017, the current program is new for Domino's in the U.S. In some ways, this concept is an extension of the brand's Delivery Tracker. As technology makes location search more specific, a pin can be just as viable as an address.

The concept should be well-received by consumers who want convenience, but don't want to be tethered to a particular spot. But technology is not always perfect. Only time will tell if those pinpoint locations are as accurate as they appear to be.