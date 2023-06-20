Domino's New Pinpoint Delivery Will Bring You A Pizza Pretty Much Anywhere
When a pizza craving hits, folks want that timely delivery no matter where they are located. With the new Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, a hot pizza can arrive at the beach, park, or almost anywhere. The delivery innovation could set Domino's apart from other brands.
According to a recent Domino's announcement, the Domino's Pinpoint Delivery allows guests to have pizza delivered to a hyper-local spot — like a park, beach or other non-address specific location — by dropping a location pin. Although a specific address may not be required, customers will need to meet at a delivery pick up spot. In other words, it does not appear that the Domino's delivery person will meet a customer in the middle of the lake.
While Domino's has continually leveraged the delivery aspect of its business, the "anywhere" concept appeals to the on-the-go consumer who is not necessarily at a static location. While Domino's attempted a similar program in Australia in 2017, the current program is new for Domino's in the U.S. In some ways, this concept is an extension of the brand's Delivery Tracker. As technology makes location search more specific, a pin can be just as viable as an address.
The concept should be well-received by consumers who want convenience, but don't want to be tethered to a particular spot. But technology is not always perfect. Only time will tell if those pinpoint locations are as accurate as they appear to be.
Delivery has been essential to Domino's business plan
Although the "Noid" might have made for a memorable Domino's advertisement, quick, reliable pizza delivery has been a core concept for one of the largest pizza companies in the world. It might not be a 30-minutes-or-less guarantee, but people want that convenience. As the brand leverages its Pinpoint Delivery technology, the company showcases that how consumers get their order is just as important as what they order.
While Domino's might have been at the forefront of pizza delivery, it has never been stagnant with that concept. Recent innovations have included expanding its electric vehicle fleet and more integration with its loyalty app users. Since delivery is about convenience, a company that can remove necessary barriers can increase customer loyalty.
Aggregate delivery companies like GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats have become mainstays in the restaurant food delivery space. If Domino's can offer a service which is unavailable on these other platforms, i.e. Pinpoint Location Delivery, it can capture more pizza orders. Sometimes the food ordering decision might not be about the type of food; rather, some choices are made based on what's easiest to deliver at the moment. Pinpoint Delivery could set Domino's apart from other pizza brands and make it more competitive in an increasingly competitive market.
Although it appears that Domino's is the first to offer this Pinpoint Delivery option, it might have followers. Only time will tell how quickly other brands can leverage this technology to their business advantage.