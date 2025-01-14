The Best And Worst Types Of Bread To Use For Garlic Bread

Seeing as it combines three ingredients that everyone loves — bread, garlic, and butter — garlic bread is understandably a universally popular dish. Whether you're using it to mop up spaghetti sauce or eating it alongside one of the other great dishes that pair well with garlic bread, like soup, stew, or salad, it can turn a simple meal into a satisfying feast. With this in mind, it's a good idea to learn all the best tips and tricks for making the best garlic bread at home. One of the most important involves the star of the show: the bread itself. For advice on the type of bread that's the best to use (and which is the worst), Daily Meal got some exclusive advice from an expert: Kieron Hales, the executive chef and managing partner of Cornman Farms in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Hales has three picks for the best types of bread to use: ciabatta, baguette, and sourdough. "Ciabatta — its open crumb structure allows the garlic butter to seep in while still maintaining a crisp crust," he explains. "Baguette — perfect for individual slices with a crispy exterior and soft interior. The texture-to-butter ratio is spot-on." As for sourdough, Hales explains that it's as much about flavor as it is about texture, noting, "The tangy flavor complements the richness of garlic butter, and its sturdy structure holds up well under heat."

Overall, Hales says that any "sturdier Italian bread" should work just fine, listing focaccia as one more example that will hold up to the moisture of the butter. If you need a recipe to get you started, check out our recipe for easy garlic bread, which uses a baguette.