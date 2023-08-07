The French Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Brie

Costco helpfully features instructions on its brie packages to ensure shoppers get the most bang for their buck. For instance, the flavor of brie varies over time, which can affect when the cheese is eaten, depending on your preferences. If you want your brie to be unbelievably creamy and bursting with flavor, enjoy it close to the sell-by date stamped on the package. If you prefer milder flavors and a semi-soft texture, open the brie about 30 days or more before the sell-by date. To strike a perfect balance between these two options, use the brie around two weeks prior to the sell-by date.

After opening the brie for the first time, give it an hour before you actually eat it. Allowing the cheese to reach room temperature ensures its inherent flavors and pleasing texture are on full display. After eating, cover the brie in its original paper and store it in the refrigerator. Cheese paper is specially designed to preserve cheese by ensuring proper air exposure (too much can accelerate spoilage, while too little air stops the cheese from "breathing," which can alter its most pleasing qualities). When it comes to fancy imported cheese, Costco shows that you can indulge your senses without ever leaving the country.