Is Costco's Cinnamon Coffee Cake A Letdown? Here's What Reddit Says
Costco fans on Reddit aren't shy about sharing their opinions — it's how we know what Reddit thinks are the 10 worst Costco Kirkland foods. Now there's another disappointing item to add to the list: Kirkland Signature's cinnamon coffee cake. This is ostensibly a replacement for the store's butter cinnamon sugar loaf, which was a big hit before Costco discontinued it. The problem is, people aren't nearly as pleased with this product.
On Reddit, a Costco shopper explained that an employee directed them to the cake when they inquired about the butter cinnamon sugar loaf, which was no longer available. They wrote, "The loaf was moist, sweet, and buttery. This is dry, bland, and crumbly." The comments are full of people who agree. One user wrote, "My family was disappointed when I brought this home and it wasn't the one bathed in butter. From a taste perspective there's really no comparison." Another user seconded this, calling the coffee cake "not sweet" and "not tasty." Yet another shopper wrote, "Yeah this one lasted a whole weekend at my household as opposed to the butter variant which was gone in seemingly 24 hours." Other negative comments concurred that this loaf is dry, lacks flavor, and is disappointing overall. One dissatisfied user rated it a "5 out of 10."
A few Redditors actually like Kirkland Signature's cinnamon coffee cake
Despite all of the negativity surrounding Kirkland Signature's cinnamon coffee cake, a few Redditors actually disagreed and expressed that they enjoyed the dessert. One user questioned, "Really? We bought some this week and I thought it was great. I did only have middle pieces though, [it's] possible the outside ends are drier." Sharing what is definitely an unpopular opinion, another user wrote, "We bought it and like it more than the butter loaf."
Other opinions fell somewhere in the middle, with some users expressing that the cake wasn't bad, but they wouldn't necessarily buy it again. Still others suggested repurposing the lackluster item, like making the slices into French toast or using the "outside bits as bread pudding."
Of course, if you have a bit of time, you can always make your own coffee cake to ensure that it meets your standards (our coffee cake recipe, for example, only requires 20 minutes of prep). Copycat recipes for Kirkland's discontinued butter cinnamon sugar loaf are also available online, and we have recipes for a cinnamon swirl loaf and cinnamon sugar pull-apart bread — either of which will fulfill that desire for a soft, cinnamon-filled treat.