Is Costco's Cinnamon Coffee Cake A Letdown? Here's What Reddit Says

Costco fans on Reddit aren't shy about sharing their opinions — it's how we know what Reddit thinks are the 10 worst Costco Kirkland foods. Now there's another disappointing item to add to the list: Kirkland Signature's cinnamon coffee cake. This is ostensibly a replacement for the store's butter cinnamon sugar loaf, which was a big hit before Costco discontinued it. The problem is, people aren't nearly as pleased with this product.

On Reddit, a Costco shopper explained that an employee directed them to the cake when they inquired about the butter cinnamon sugar loaf, which was no longer available. They wrote, "The loaf was moist, sweet, and buttery. This is dry, bland, and crumbly." The comments are full of people who agree. One user wrote, "My family was disappointed when I brought this home and it wasn't the one bathed in butter. From a taste perspective there's really no comparison." Another user seconded this, calling the coffee cake "not sweet" and "not tasty." Yet another shopper wrote, "Yeah this one lasted a whole weekend at my household as opposed to the butter variant which was gone in seemingly 24 hours." Other negative comments concurred that this loaf is dry, lacks flavor, and is disappointing overall. One dissatisfied user rated it a "5 out of 10."