Once-Popular '70s Fast Food Chains That Have Faded Away

The culture in America shifted in the 1950s from eating at home to a fast food revolution. Parents enjoyed the concept of these newfangled restaurants, where they could feed the whole family a hearty, yet convenient meal to-go. By the 1970s, small-timers and franchisees capitalized on society's increasingly hectic lifestyle, while offering a consistently reliable menu filled with beef, chicken, and seafood. Yes, meat was back on the menu after decades of post-war rationing, and grabbing a pre-cooked burger from the guy behind the counter was a special affair.

With the cost of food skyrocketing, affordable fast food was a welcome option and fast food chains began to soar. Homemakers were probably the first to rejoice, as handing over 15 cents for dinner was certainly easier than preparing a scratch meal at home, especially as many moms had entered the workforce in the 1970s. Drive-thrus, low prices, and speedy service met their demands and it was a hard business model to discredit. If you grew up in the 1970s — though these restaurants had their beginnings before that decade — some of these once popular fast food chains are going to sound familiar and may even induce a bit of longing for a tasty combo meal that has faded away.