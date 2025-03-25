7 Fast Food Chains That No One Remembers Anymore

Howard Johnson's, a name synonymous with 1950s and '60s dining, put up the shutters for the last time in 2022 for its only remaining outlet in New York, concluding a legacy that began in 1925. In its heyday, Howard Johnson's was as big a name in roadside dining as Barbra Streisand or Robert De Niro were in entertainment. Fun fact: The restaurant was recreated to film a scene in the series "Mad Men." It was in the pulse of the zeitgeist when it came to American food. What really turned the game around for this chain was its unique approach to ice cream, something the founder, Howard Deering Johnson, had been studying for a while. Eventually, he hit upon a brilliant idea: doubling the butterfat content in his ice cream compared to what was available on the market. Johnson also went on to develop 28 flavors of ice cream using syrup flavorings.

Ice cream was big at that time, so you can imagine the spell it cast on people. That, along with the novelty factor, turned it into a massive hit. Before long, Howard Johnson's popped up in over 1,000 locations across America, mostly along the roadside, making it the king of the highway and the largest restaurant chain in the United States at the time. This was the same time the automobile industry was booming, so the timing was sweeter than a double scoop on a hot day. The rise in the number of competitors in the 1980s and changing consumer preferences gradually put it out of business, but the people who did experience the chain cannot stop talking about it to this day.