Forgotten Fast Food Items From The '70s That We Want Back

How many fast-food chains can you name? We're willing to bet that you can reel off a lot of them, but also that you won't even scratch the surface of the true amount. In the United States alone, there have been countless fast-food chains throughout history. All of them are constantly vying for both your attention and your money, and as a result, fast-food restaurants seem to be in a constant race to produce new items that will keep a market that's spoiled for choice happy. However, as soon as they pop up, they die away again, leaving a lot of forgotten fast-food items out there.

If you're a child of the '70s, you'll no doubt remember a few favorites. The decade was a particularly exciting time for fast-food innovation, with plenty of chains going against the grain of their typical output and offering strange yet tasty fusion items. For example, Taco Bell's Bell Beefer combined Mexican-inspired flavors with classic burgers, while others, like the McDonald's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich, took a winning formula and infused it with a casual sandwich format. You won't find these items, and plenty of others, in restaurants these days — and we think that's a huge shame.