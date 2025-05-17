Upgrade Basic Hot Dogs With A Quick Beer Simmer

There are myriad fun ways to upgrade hot dogs, from stuffing them with fillings to wrapping them in some juicy bacon. While these are some of the better-known hot dog hacks, not many know that simmering them in beer can upgrade your hot dog's flavor in minutes.

The idea might sound a bit odd, even wacky to some, but you'll be surprised to know that the technique is quite old. If you've watched Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, there's a scene set in the '50s where Robert De Niro's character picks up chili dogs at a place called Lum's. He calls it the best in America, noting their secret, which is steaming them in beer. Though not exactly the same technique, simmering in beer will add more complex flavors to your basic dog.

You don't need too many ingredients to cook your hot dogs in beer. Just a can of beer and a few spices will do the trick. Be careful not to go overboard with the ale — typically, you'll need 12 ounces for around four hot dogs. Toss some onions in the brew and bring them to a boil. Once your beer broth is ready, add the dogs along with a bit of salt, pepper, and garlic powder. You can also use Cajun seasoning for more of a kick. Simmer till the beer reduces and turns syrupy. With that, your beer-simmered hot dogs are almost ready to be enjoyed.