Upgrade Basic Hot Dogs With A Quick Beer Simmer
There are myriad fun ways to upgrade hot dogs, from stuffing them with fillings to wrapping them in some juicy bacon. While these are some of the better-known hot dog hacks, not many know that simmering them in beer can upgrade your hot dog's flavor in minutes.
The idea might sound a bit odd, even wacky to some, but you'll be surprised to know that the technique is quite old. If you've watched Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, there's a scene set in the '50s where Robert De Niro's character picks up chili dogs at a place called Lum's. He calls it the best in America, noting their secret, which is steaming them in beer. Though not exactly the same technique, simmering in beer will add more complex flavors to your basic dog.
You don't need too many ingredients to cook your hot dogs in beer. Just a can of beer and a few spices will do the trick. Be careful not to go overboard with the ale — typically, you'll need 12 ounces for around four hot dogs. Toss some onions in the brew and bring them to a boil. Once your beer broth is ready, add the dogs along with a bit of salt, pepper, and garlic powder. You can also use Cajun seasoning for more of a kick. Simmer till the beer reduces and turns syrupy. With that, your beer-simmered hot dogs are almost ready to be enjoyed.
Play with flavors while making beer-simmered hot dogs
While simmering hot dogs in beer is simple enough, picking the right brew can be a little tricky. In the end, it really depends on the kind of flavor you're shooting for, but you might want to avoid cooking with certain beers that are on the bitter end of the spectrum, like IPAs — especially if it's your first attempt.
Stick to lighter options instead. A basic lager like Bud Light or Coors Light would be ideal, to keep the hoppy notes from overpowering the hot dogs. To avoid extra bitterness, simmer the hot dogs in a fruit beer like Belgian lambic. The fruity notes will lend a nice balance to this American classic, making for a more nuanced flavor. Or, simmer your dogs in stout and top with stout-caramelized onions.
For any kind of beer-simmered hot dogs, sauerkraut makes an excellent pairing. Its tanginess balances out the rich, meaty flavors. You can go all out with a loaded hot dog, or stick to the classic yellow mustard. Either way, the beer-simmered hot dog will already be packed with flavor. If you need help picking a brand, we ranked the 14 healthiest store-bought hot dogs.