Anthony Bourdain's Blunt Take On Why America Is A Hub For 'Appalling' Food

Anthony Bourdain's love for food brought him to countries all across the globe, but the New York native knew American cuisine better than any other. However, while Bourdain had his fair share of favorites in the United States — including Chicago-style hot dogs and Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue in Kansas City — the chef felt that America is home to some of the worst food on the planet, in large part due to the country's unwillingness to take health into consideration.

While Bourdain was far from a snob when it came to eating foods that wouldn't be considered ultra-healthy, he found that there was a certain line that Americans would cross in the kitchen with little regard for themselves or others. He revealed his disdain for many American foods in a 2011 interview with National Geographic, calling out a few specific dishes that disturbed him. "There's really nothing more outrageous or appalling than what we do in America," Bourdain admitted. "The KFC Double Down, the Cinnabon, the deep-fried macaroni and cheese. We are really the only people who enthusiastically celebrate how quickly we are killing ourselves. You know, I'm not getting fat fast enough; I need stuffed-crust pizza."