Anthony Bourdain's Blunt Take On Why America Is A Hub For 'Appalling' Food
Anthony Bourdain's love for food brought him to countries all across the globe, but the New York native knew American cuisine better than any other. However, while Bourdain had his fair share of favorites in the United States — including Chicago-style hot dogs and Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue in Kansas City — the chef felt that America is home to some of the worst food on the planet, in large part due to the country's unwillingness to take health into consideration.
While Bourdain was far from a snob when it came to eating foods that wouldn't be considered ultra-healthy, he found that there was a certain line that Americans would cross in the kitchen with little regard for themselves or others. He revealed his disdain for many American foods in a 2011 interview with National Geographic, calling out a few specific dishes that disturbed him. "There's really nothing more outrageous or appalling than what we do in America," Bourdain admitted. "The KFC Double Down, the Cinnabon, the deep-fried macaroni and cheese. We are really the only people who enthusiastically celebrate how quickly we are killing ourselves. You know, I'm not getting fat fast enough; I need stuffed-crust pizza."
Bourdain hated American fast-food culture
Above all else, Anthony Bourdain's frustrations with American cuisine could best be seen through fast food. While many countries indulge in fast food, the unhealthy and soul-crushing nature of America's many chain restaurants discouraged Bourdain greatly. "There's lots of great food in America. But the fast food is about as destructive and evil as it gets," Bourdain explained. "It celebrates a mentality of sloth, convenience, and a cheerful embrace of food we know is hurting us."
This stance is not particularly surprising, as Bourdain frequently expressed his displeasure with many fast-food chains popular in America. Johnny Rockets, for example, served the famous chef food that he simply didn't want to eat when he visited one of the chain's airport locations. However, it's important to note that Bourdain wasn't opposed to less attractive or potentially unhealthy foods. Instead, the celebrity chef took umbrage with many American fast food chains due to the persistent low quality of their food, and the fact that many consumers had grown accustomed to it. "We are lowering our standards, in general," he explained. "There's nothing wrong with a curly fry or meat on a stick or macaroni and cheese. I just prefer for it to be good, and I like to give my money to a locally owned and operated small business than some massive corporation. That's a personal preference."